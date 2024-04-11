World Parkinson’s Day 2024: Learn about significance, symptoms and ways to support this disease awareness

April 11th each year is observed as World Parkinson's Day in recognition of Dr. James Parkinson who first discovered the disease in 1817. As we approach this special day in 2024, it is an opportunity to raise awareness about this progressive neurological condition.

Parkinson's disease occurs when nerve cells in a region of the brain start to deteriorate over time. This leads to a reduction in dopamine levels which disrupts movement control and coordination. Common symptoms include tremors, slow movement, stiffness and loss of balance.

While there is no cure for Parkinson's, treatments can help manage symptoms and improve quality of life for patients. World Parkinson's Day plays an important role in acknowledging medical advances that have improved our understanding and treatment options. It also celebrates the efforts of healthcare workers dedicated to Parkinson's patients.

This year, the focus is on physical activity and exercise which can help strengthen muscles and slow disease progression. Events will bring the Parkinson's community together to support one another and learn about new research avenues. Raising awareness about early diagnosis and available resources is also key.

By educating ourselves and others, we can aid those impacted by this disorder. On April 11th 2024, take some time to recognize the struggles of Parkinson's patients and the progress being made in the fight against this disease. Together, through awareness and care, we can make a positive difference.