BIS RECRUITMENT 2024: CHECK POST, AGE LIMIT, QUALIFICATION, SALARY AND PROCEDURE TO APPLY

The place of work will be the Bureau of Indian Standards, Central Regional Office Delhi, and require frequent travel to Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan or Pan India.

Bureau of Indian Standards Recruitment 2024: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released official notification inviting online applications from Indian nationals with proven academic credentials, professional achievements, good working knowledge of technology-based skills on the computer, strong communication and interpersonal skills and leadership qualities for engaging with BIS as Young Professionals (YPs). There are 03 vacancies opened for the mentioned position. The candidates applying for the mentioned opportunity should have a regular Graduation in any discipline of Science/ Engineering/ BE/ B.Tech from a recognized University.

The candidates applying for the mentioned opportunity should be below the age of 35 years. The selected candidates for the above-stated position will be paid a remuneration of Rs. 70,000/- per month. The candidates applying for the mentioned opportunity should have at least 02 years of experience in their appropriate field. The applicable candidates will be selected on the basis of practical assessment, written assessment, technical knowledge assessment, interview etc conducted by the committee. The tenure of the engagement will be purely on a contractual basis initially for a period of 02 years. Applicants can apply online through the official website of BIS. No fees are required to be paid by the applicant. The closing date for applying is 25th May 2024.

Important Dates:

Start Date — 26th April 2024

Last Date — 25th May 2024

Vacancy Details – BIS Recruitment 2024 —

– Name of Post: Young Professionals (YPs) – 03 Posts

– Qualification: Graduation in any discipline of Science/ Engineering/ BE/B-Tech from a recognized

University. MBA or equivalent in Marketing/Sales, Retail Management, Logistics and Supply Management and Operations Management.

– Salary: Rs. 70,000/-

– Age Limit: The upper age limit is 35 years as on 02.02.2024.

Application Fees —

There is No fee required to be paid by the applicant.

Job Location —

Selection Process —

All the applications received shall be scrutinized and shortlisted. Candidates will be shortlisted in the light of their qualifications, experience and other details provided in the application form. Shortlisted candidates will be called for practical assessment, written assessment, technical knowledge assessment, interview, etc.

How to Apply for BIS Recruitment 2024 —

Candidates are required to apply online through the BIS website only i.e. https://www.services.bis.gov.in.

Visit the BIS website www.bis.gov.in. On the home page click on “Young Professional (YP) Applications for MSC Activities at CRO”. Next, Click on the “Link for Online Application by Candidates” link given below the related advertisement Create your BIS Account (New Candidate) Or Login if already registered. Fill in the Application Form. Upload necessary Documents. Submit the application form. Print the final submitted application form for future use.

Official Notification: DOWNLOAD PDF

Apply Online: APPLY LINK

Website: https://www.bis.gov.in