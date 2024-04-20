Baldev Kumar, is first non Local to contest polls in J&K post Article 370 abrogation

JAMMU, Apr 20: Baldev Kumar, who filed his nomination from the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency as an independent candidate, has become the first non local person to contest the Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.



Kumar, is from Mohali in Punjab and 67 years old.



Kumar does not hold Jammu and Kashmir's domicile certificate as he had not stayed in one place in the erstwhile state.