Baldev Kumar, is first non Local to contest polls in J&K post Article 370 abrogation

By: Northlines

Date:

, Apr 20: Baldev Kumar, who filed his nomination from the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency as an independent candidate, has become the first non local person to contest the Lok Sabha election in Jammu and after the abrogation of Article 370.

Kumar, is from  Mohali in and 67 years old.

Kumar does not hold Jammu and Kashmir's domicile certificate as he had not stayed in one place in the erstwhile state.

