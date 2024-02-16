Ayodhya’s Ram Temple To Remain Closed For An Hour Every Day

AYODHYA (UP), Feb 16: Ayodhya’s Ram temple will remain closed for an hour in the afternoon every day from Friday onwards, the chief priest of the Ram temple said here.

Considering the flood of devotees to the temple following the consecration ceremony, the temple trust has increased the time of ‘darshan’ from 6 am to 10 pm.

Since January 23, the deity was woken up at 4 am for morning rituals. It takes around two hours before devotees are allowed to have ‘darshan’ and it continues till 10 pm.