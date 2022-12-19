Awareness on Grey water reuse needed

Water is widely recognised as a vital resource for humans. It is a resource that must be preserved for future generations, and recycling grey water is the

best way to do so.Grey water is wastewater from domestic bathrooms, laundries, and kitchen outlets. Grey water is commonly contaminated with a

variety of insoluble and soluble substances, including detergent, dirt, lint, human hair, saliva, skin, and other impurities. Whether the contaminant is

organic or inorganic, particulate or microbial, surfactant or detergent, appropriate grey water recycling systems can assist in achieving the desired

water quality.According to statistics, in our country grey water contributes between 30 and 50 percent of the wastewater discharged to the sewer. As

a result, one can significantly reduce the load on the infrastructure by recycling it.Grey water filtration systems can be installed in every household

and commercial establishment to reduce the strain on public sewerage systems. It improves municipal system efficiency and public health also.The

amount of water that was previously used can be cut in half by using a grey water recycling system.Advantages of Grey water are many to mention

few: Incorporating a grey water recycling system will cut water bill in half.A grey water recycling system uses thermal energy to warm new cold water

that is approaching. This means that its use reduces the amount of energy used by up to 50% to 60%.Depending on where one lives, untreated

sewage entering conduits can be avoided by using a grey water recycling system. A few urban communities are working hard to meet the sewage

system’s demands. As a result, untreated wastewater has been observed to settle in areas where it is not required.More Conscious Water

Consumption Changes and advancements made by utilising a grey water system can benefit both human beings and the environment. Recycled

grey water contains supplements that are supposed to help your plants grow. So, in order to water these plants, make use of recycled grey

water.Greywater treatment plants can help to protect aquatic systems while also reducing human reliance on traditional water sources. Therefore

state and central government should create awareness of the benefits of grey water reuse, so that everyone especially in urban areas inclined

toward incorporating a grey water recycling system into their homes.

Vijaykumar H K

Raichur, Karnataka

Environmentalist