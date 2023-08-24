AVV announces 1-year certificate course on Hindu Studies

Jammu Tawi: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, ranked among the top 10 universities in the NIRF rankings for 2023, announced the online certificate course on “Hindu Studies.” This 1-year program offers a unique opportunity to delve deeply into the profound wisdom of ancient sages, encompassing traditions, history, literature, and philosophies that have shaped the rich tapestry of Hinduism, serving as a pathway to comprehending the fundamental philosophical underpinnings and practical aspects of Sanatana Dharma. “Hinduism is an all-encompassing way of life gifted by the venerable seers of ancient India that continues to captivate and inspire the world with its timeless wisdom. Rooted in profound spiritual insights and imbued with eternal values like truth and dharma, Hinduism has provided humanity with a holistic approach to existence, revered as “Sanatana Dharma” – the eternal way of life. This course will help students embark on a transformative journey, delving deep into the heart of Hinduism, unraveling its mysteries, and discovering the profound treasures that lie within. ” Said Brahmachari Achyutāmṛta Chaitanya, Principal, Amrita School of Spiritual and Cultural Studies “The Hindu Studies program serves as a gateway to understanding the multifaceted dimensions of Hinduism. It invites participants to explore the diverse and vibrant culture that laid the foundation for numerous philosophies and spiritual traditions. Celebrating the richness of rituals, art forms, celebrations, and literature, the program allows participants to comprehend the holistic worldview and gain a comprehensive understanding of this ancient culture.” Said Sivanandan D. S, Assistant Professor, Amrita School of Spiritual and Cultural Studies.“In an era where the beauty of diverse traditions often finds itself in the shadows, our program, ‘Exploring Hinduism – Unveiling the Eternal Wisdom,' shines a light on the timeless insights of this ancient way of life. As the world seeks meaning and connection beyond the mundane, enrolling in this course grants you a unique opportunity to unearth profound teachings, foster a deep understanding of cultural heritage, and gain a renewed perspective on life's purpose. This course will help rediscover the riches of Hinduism and find solace, wisdom, and inspiration in a world that craves spiritual nourishment.” Said Sooraj M. S., Faculty Associate, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.Upon successful completion of the course, students can avail themselves of credit transfers as per the guidelines of the National Education Policy (NEP), facilitated through the Academic Bank of Credits. The program equips participants with the tools to integrate ancient spiritual and philosophical wisdom into their personal and societal lives. The first group of the Hindu Studies program is set to start on October 24, 2023.