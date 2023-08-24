PNB launches “Pensioner’s Lounge” on World Senior Citizen’s Day

Jammu Tawi: On World Senior Citizen's Day, Punjab National Bank (PNB), the nation's leading public sector bank, has introduced the “Pensioner's Lounge”, a dedicated space within the branch that serves pensioners and senior citizens with all their banking needs. As the part of the celebration, the bank honoured pensioners for their accomplishments and contributions to the society at its Bhikaji Cama Place branch in Delhi. The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of Bank's MD&CEO, Executive Director, CGMs, GMs, Zonal Managers, other bank officials and customers. As an additional gesture of gratitude, the bank also conducted health check-up camps for PNB's pensioners at 121 centres.Congratulating all the senior citizens at the World Senior Citizen's Day, Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO, Punjab National Bank, said: “The pensioners, who have contributed greatly to our country's development, are one of the most valuable customer segments of Punjab National Bank. The Pensioner's Lounge is a step toward creating a dedicated space within the branch premises for the pensioners and senior citizens where they will get all type of banking services. At present, we have set up 11 Pensioner's Lounge across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Shimla, Varanasi. As part of a multipronged strategy, we are also revamping Savings, Investment, Insurance, Healthcare schemes, related to senior citizens and promoting doorstep banking for them. In addition to that we are also leveraging digital initiatives and technology to offer specialised products and services tailored to this niche segment.”PNB MD & CEO also unveiled an informative booklet (Spandan) for senior citizens on the occasion wherein details of various schemes of the Bank for the senior citizens and the pensioners are given.