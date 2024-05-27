Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court; requests it to extend interim bail by 7 days on health grounds

New Delhi, May 27: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court seeking extension of his interim bail by seven days on health grounds in a money-laundering case linked to the excise policy scam.



The top court had on May 10 granted him interim bail for 21 days to enable him to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. It, however, had barred him from visiting his office or the Delhi secretariat and signing official files unless absolutely necessary for obtaining the lieutenant governor's approval.

In his plea, Kejriwal has said he lost 7 kg after his arrest and his ketone levels are very high.



Kejriwal said he was undergoing tests, including PET and CT scans adding that high ketone levels could be a sign of serious illness.



Kejriwal said he was getting tests done at a Delhi hospital.



The court had said that the Delhi CM was required to return to Tihar jail on June 2.