Was Gautam Gambhir offered a ‘blank cheque’ by Shah Rukh Khan to remain in Kolkata Knight Riders for next 10 years?

New Delhi, May 27: Gautam Gambhir's name is dong the rounds to be the next coach of Indian cricket team, succeeding Rahul Dravid.



Amid the alleged talks, a report has claimed that Gambhir, who is the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024, was offered a ‘blank cheque' by the franchise's co-owner Shah Rukh Khan to remain with them for the next 10 years.

The Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL final, winning the title clash by eight wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

It is but obvious that Shah Rukh Khan would intend to keep the former India opener at the franchise for long.

Also, after the final match on Sunday, Gambhir could be seen engaged in an intense discussion with BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

A report in Dainik Jagran claimed that Gambhir is also interested in the India head coach job. But he wants a guarantee over his 100% selection if he fills out the application for the role. If the BCCI is looking at Gambhir only as one of the ‘candidates', he isn't going to apply. Shah Rukh Khan after the win hid his emotions behind a mask.