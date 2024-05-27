back to top
In Delhi, AAP-Congress alliance says ‘Hum saath saath hain’; in Punjab, they say ‘Hum aapke hain kaun’, says PM Modi; read more interesting quotes from his interview

By: Northlines

On AAP-Congress alliance

Opposition has no agreement on vision or leadership. In Delhi, they say ‘Hum saath saath hain'; in , they say ‘Hum aapke hain kaun'.

Urban Naxals ruling Punjab

Punjab results will stun you. Do remember I told you this first…the decision to part with SAD was well-thought-out. The ruling Punjab leadership mirrors the ideology of urban Naxals and people are worried they may take the state down the wrong path again.

On ED, CBI raids

Yes, the corrupt are being targeted. The country saw heaps of cash recovered by the agencies, which shows the ED and CBI are on track.

Not against Muslims

When I question the Congress' divisive policies that aim to appease Muslims, I am speaking against the Congress, not against Muslims. Speaking against appeasement is the most pro-Muslim stance one could take because the biggest victims of vote bank politics were Muslims themselves and they too had steadily begun to “see through the Congress game”.

Legacy doesn't matter

My focus is on bringing a positive transformation in the lives of the people and, therefore, things like legacy do not matter to me.

‘Historic, record-breaking win'

After six phases of voting, my assessment is that the people of the country are blessing us with a historic, record-breaking win. Also, it is clear that the Congress is repeating its listless performance like in 2014 and 2019.

Focused on aspirational goals

While working on the basics, we have also focused on aspirational goals, like taking optic fibre, mobiles and inexpensive data to even villages, making the country a leader in digital payments, making the country a bigger space power, etc.

Maximum number of SC/ST/OBC ministers

We ran a government with the maximum number of SC/ST/OBC ministers. Even the number of SC/ST/OBC MPs and MLAs is highest in our party.

Sensitive to farmers

We understand the needs of the farmers of Punjab and , and we have always worked with them on the MSP issue. We are willing to go one step ahead.

Punjab is crucial

For every Indian, Punjab is a crucial state with a history of rich contribution to development. Thus, it is not possible for our party to remain silent while the people of the state are unhappy. It is incumbent upon us to work even harder and ensure the people of the state are not unhappy.

On Delhi liquor policy ‘scam'

The Delhi High Court has highlighted that the evidence reveals a conspiracy orchestrated at the highest levels. It also indicates that the Delhi Chief Minister was personally involved in perpetrating the scam.

Planning for 2047

We are planning for the future; we are planning for 2047. In this long journey, we have to begin with the first step. I have given this direction to my team, and my team has been discussing various aspects.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

