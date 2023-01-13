Sports & Allied News
JAMMU, January 13: Arun Sharma Sports and Social Welfare Trust today celebrated the Festival of
Lohri at its training facility on the campus of Sanatan Dharam Sabha School, Rehari, here.
Trainees across different age groups along with coaching and ground staff arranged the bonfire and
offered prayers.
Later, the trainees and members of the coaching wing were joined by the members of the Trust,
Ashutosh Sharma and Chandan Singh Chouhan. The occasion was also graced by member School
Management Committee, O P Kesar.
Arun Trust celebrates Lohri
Sports & Allied News