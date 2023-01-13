Arun Trust celebrates Lohri

Sports & Allied News

JAMMU, January 13: Arun Sharma Sports and Social Welfare Trust today celebrated the Festival of

Lohri at its training facility on the campus of Sanatan Dharam Sabha School, Rehari, here.

Trainees across different age groups along with coaching and ground staff arranged the bonfire and

offered prayers.

Later, the trainees and members of the coaching wing were joined by the members of the Trust,

Ashutosh Sharma and Chandan Singh Chouhan. The occasion was also graced by member School

Management Committee, O P Kesar.