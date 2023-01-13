Sport Climbing trials on January 17 Sports & Allied News

JAMMU, January 13: Mountaineering Association of J&K (MAJK) shall hold selection trials top raise

J&K team for participation in the 3rd Tata Steel Sport Climbing (Lead, Speed, Bouldering and Speed

Relay) Championship, organised by Tata Steel Adventure Foundation at TSAF Sport Climbing Training

Centre, Bistupur in Jamshedpur from February two February five.

The trials shall take place on January 17 from 11 am onwards at Tenzing Norgay Sport Climbing Wall

in Sprawling Buds ICSE School Complex, Bantalab, here.

Interested and eligible climbers may report to Shivani Charak at 11.30 am on January 17 along with

a photo copy of their Aadhar Card. Trials shall be conducted for five categories of men and women

as per IFSC Rules besides a special category of Kids (6 to 9 years), a handout issued by the MAJK here

today informed.

The championship officers prize money of Rs.6.5 lakhs. For further information, interested climbers

may contact Shivani Charak (8493978966).