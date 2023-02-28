Army Man Injured In Awantipora Encounter Succumbs

SRINAGAR, Feb 28: One of the injured army soldier succumbed to his injuries in an ongoing encounter at Padgampora area of South Kashmir’s Awantipora on Tuesday.
Official sources said that one of the army soldier who was critically injured succumbed to his injuries at 92 Base Hospital.
Earlier, an unidentified terrorist was killed, and two armymen injured in an ongoing encounter. More details awaited…..
