Army Busts Narco-Terror Nexus, Recover Pistols, Narcotics On LoC In Naushera

JAMMU, Mar 12: In a major breakthrough, Indian Army busted narco-terror nexus and recovered pistols and narcotics along the Line of Control in Jhangar area of Naushera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu based Defence spokesman, Lt Col Devender Anand on Sunday said that based on intelligence inputs, Indian Army conducted operations near the Line of Control at Jhangar in Naushera. “The operations led to recovery of two sophisticated pistols, two kgs narcotics and two-kg IED,” said the spokesman. He added that the operation has averted a major incident which could have been initiated by perpetrators using the weapons and the IED, funded by the narco terrorists.