    Argentina win overshadowed by racism allegations after controversial player video surfaces

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Argentina celebrates Copa triumph amid racism allegations

    Argentina had every reason to celebrate their third straight Copa America title after beating Colombia 1-0 in the final last weekend. However, allegations of racism have marred their success and have drawn criticism from football organizations across the .

    According to reports, a video posted on social media showed Argentina players singing a discriminatory chant on the team bus after the final. While skipper Lionel Messi wasn't part of that group, questions have been raised about his involvement in the matter.

    Midfielder Rodrigo De Paul has now come forward to shed light on the incident. He claims that as soon as the match ended, Messi addressed the team and advised them not to taunt or provoke anyone. “Let's just enjoy our victory in a peaceful manner” were the captain's words according to De Paul.

    The video in question features a derogatory song targeting French players of African descent. It has angered many, including the French Football Federation, who have pledged to file an official complaint. However, defender Enzo Fernandez's father defended his son by stating that football chants are part of their and the video was posted without realizing its implications.

    While Argentina basks in glory, shadow of racism looms large over their celebrations. With an investigation underway, the team will hope to avoid further sanction and focus on consolidating their status as the dominant force in South American football.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

