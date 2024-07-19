CJ Tashi Rabstan visits District Court Complex

Srinagar, JULY 18: Justice Tashi Rabstan, Chief Justice (Acting), High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, today visited the District Court Complex, Mominabad, Srinagar, to review the ongoing developmental projects and address the issues faced by judicial officers, bar members, litigants and other stakeholders.

Jawad Ahmed, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar, along with other judicial officers of Srinagar district were present on the occasion.

Justice Tashi Rabstan engaged in an interactive session with the judicial officers, where he expressed his keen interest in the overall efficacy of the justice delivery system. He compassionately listened to the concerns and issues raised by the judicial officers and assured prompt redressal, reflecting his dedication in improving the judicial processes and infrastructure.

During the visit, Jawad Ahmed gave a detailed presentation on the ongoing developmental projects within the District Court Complex. These works included Phase-II construction of District Court Complex, which aims to enhance the capacity and facilities of the judicial infrastructure and installation of CCTV cameras within courtrooms.

He also highlighted the urgent need of upgraded security arrangements within the court complex. He emphasised the efforts to ensure a safe and secure environment for all stakeholders.

The visit of Justice Tashi Rabstan underscored his commitment towards fostering a robust and efficient judicial system.