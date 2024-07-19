back to top
    India squad changes and surprises ahead of Sri Lanka limited-overs series

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Selectors make statement of intent with squad selection ahead of Sri Lanka series

    The squad announced for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka starting later this month features some surprising exclusions as well as inclusions that indicate the direction the team management wants to head in. With only a few games left before next year's Champions Trophy, it seems the selectors want to focus on evaluating other options and plan for the future.

    Two notable exclusions from the ODI squad are Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. Suryakumar struggled in the recent ODI Cup and his average in the format raises concerns. Only averaging in the mid-20s suggests he may not be the best fit for the team's needs in the 50-over format. Hardik is also missed out as he works on regaining full bowling fitness. In their absence, the team will rely more on Axar Patel's batting and bowling contributions.

    Shubman Gill has been elevated to vice-captain of both teams, displaying the faith the selectors have in grooming him for greater responsibilities going forward. However, in T20Is Gill will need to prove himself further after his approach in Zimbabwe came under the scanner. His spot is not yet cemented in that format.

    The rise of Axar Patel and emergence of other spinning all-rounders means Ravindra Jadeja's role in the ODI squad may be coming to an end. In T20Is too the selectors are looking to invest in the mystery spin of Ravi Bishnoi while assessing other pace options.

    A surprise inclusion in both squads is youngster Riyan Parag who has impressed in domestic with consistency and an ability to anchor innings from the middle-order. With most other fringe players being top-order batsmen, Parag's skills suit the role being planned for him.

    Overall, the selections indicate Gambhir and the selectors want to target specific roles and test backup options as they shape the team with one eye on future tournaments. The Sri Lanka series provides a chance for some fresh faces to stake a claim while the leadership group is also being expanded and probed. Excitement builds over what this new-look India has in store.

    Argentina win overshadowed by racism allegations after controversial player video surfaces
    India seek 7th Women’s Asia Cup trophy under Harmanpreet’s leadership
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

