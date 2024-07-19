India squad changes and surprises ahead of Sri Lanka limited-overs series

Selectors make statement of intent with squad selection ahead of Sri Lanka series

The India squad announced for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka starting later this month features some surprising exclusions as well as inclusions that indicate the direction the team management wants to head in. With only a few international games left before next year's Champions Trophy, it seems the selectors want to focus on evaluating other options and plan for the future.

Two notable exclusions from the ODI squad are Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. Suryakumar struggled in the recent ODI World Cup and his average in the format raises concerns. Only averaging in the mid-20s suggests he may not be the best fit for the team's needs in the 50-over format. Hardik is also missed out as he works on regaining full bowling fitness. In their absence, the team will rely more on Axar Patel's batting and bowling contributions.

Shubman Gill has been elevated to vice-captain of both teams, displaying the faith the selectors have in grooming him for greater responsibilities going forward. However, in T20Is Gill will need to prove himself further after his approach in Zimbabwe came under the scanner. His spot is not yet cemented in that format.

The rise of Axar Patel and emergence of other spinning all-rounders means Ravindra Jadeja's role in the ODI squad may be coming to an end. In T20Is too the selectors are looking to invest in the mystery spin of Ravi Bishnoi while assessing other pace options.

A surprise inclusion in both squads is youngster Riyan Parag who has impressed in domestic cricket with consistency and an ability to anchor innings from the middle-order. With most other fringe players being top-order batsmen, Parag's skills suit the role being planned for him.

Overall, the selections indicate Gambhir and the selectors want to target specific roles and test backup options as they shape the team with one eye on future tournaments. The Sri Lanka series provides a chance for some fresh faces to stake a claim while the leadership group is also being expanded and probed. Excitement builds over what this new-look India has in store.