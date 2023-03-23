Area combing exercise carried out in Rajouri villages

Rajouri, Mar 22: Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday carried out a massive area combing and domination exercise in far-flung Gambhir Mughlan and Behrote villages of Rajouri district.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Dr. Haseeb Mughal led the exercise in the far-flung villages of the district, an official statement issued said.

Police said that in order to strengthen confidence among the public this exercise of combing, domination exercise has been conducted in the areas of Ghambir Mughlan and Behrote Gali in Rajouri.

The joint domination patrol and drone surveillance of the area was carried out under the command of DIG Rajouri Poonch range, Dr. Haseeb Mughal, who was accompanied by DySP PC Rajouri, Shivender Singh Jamwal, SDPO Manjakote Zaffer Rather, Assistant Commandant of CRPF Amit Kumar, officers of Armys’ Rashtriya Rifles, SHO Manjakote Zaffer Amin and Incharge of BPP Post Ghambir Mughlan SI Mohd Afzal Khan.

The forces which took part in this massive exercise were from SOG Rajouri, Police Station Manjakote, Border Police Post Ghambir Mughlan, CRPF 72 Battalion, Army’s 48 RR.

The domination patrol started from Gambhir Mughlan in Manjakote police station and culminated in Behrote Gali of Thanamandi.

Police further said that a general coordination security meeting of security forces and interaction with Jawans was also chaired by DIG RP range at Border Police Post Ghambir Mughlan falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Manjakote.

The officers, as per police statement, also interacted with the General Public during the domination drive of the area.