    Arde Nareshwar Temple Nadi Marg reopens for Devotees after 2 decades

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    KULGAM, Oct 5: Arde Nareshwar Temple in Nadimarg Kulgam was reopened for devotees after more than 20 years, marking a significant spiritual and cultural event.
    Devotees from across the district gathered in large numbers to offer prayers and celebrate this auspicious day and Murti Sthapna Puja was held at the temple today with religious favor.
    The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan made a special visit to the temple and interacted with devotees and the temple authorities.
    During his visit, the DC reviewed the facilities available for the devotees and assured the administration’s continued support in preserving and promoting Kulgam’s historical and cultural landmarks.
    Meanwhile, the district administration has developed a road from Katapora to Nadimarg and has taken other developmental projects on priority to augment facilities for devotees in the area.
    Among the devotees was Vicky Bhat, who expressed his joy, stating, “After more than 20 years, the Puja has resumed at the temple, and it fills me with immense happiness to see this.”
    Accompanying the DC were Tehsildar Yaripora, EO MC Yaripora and other officers.

    Manipal Tigers registered their second win in Legends League Cricket 2024
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

