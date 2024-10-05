back to top
Search
    J&K Govt OrdersThe CEO of J&K directs DEOs to withhold one increment from employees...
    J&K Govt OrdersJammuJammu Kashmir

    The CEO of J&K directs DEOs to withhold one increment from employees found guilty of violating the MCC.

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 4: The CEO J&K Office Has Directed All The District Election Officers (DEOs) To Stop One Increment Of Those Employees Who Were Found campaigning For Political Parties During The Recently Conducted Assembly Elections After Thorough Scrutiny Of The Complaints Filed Against Them.

    Click here to view order Download

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Arde Nareshwar Temple Nadi Marg reopens for Devotees after 2 decades
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    The CEO of J&K directs DEOs to withhold one increment from employees found guilty of violating the MCC.

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 4: The CEO J&K Office Has Directed...

    Arde Nareshwar Temple Nadi Marg reopens for Devotees after 2 decades

    Northlines Northlines -
    KULGAM, Oct 5: Arde Nareshwar Temple in Nadimarg Kulgam...

    Manipal Tigers registered their second win in Legends League Cricket 2024

    Northlines Northlines -
    Ashu Kumar Jammu: Leveraging a strong all-round performance by both...

    Cricket fans thrilled to watch Chris Gayle, Shikhar Dhawan & Harbhajan Singh in action at MA stadium

    Northlines Northlines -
    Cricket fans thrilled to watch Chris Gayle, Shikhar Dhawan...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The CEO of J&K directs DEOs to withhold one increment from...

    Arde Nareshwar Temple Nadi Marg reopens for Devotees after 2 decades

    Manipal Tigers registered their second win in Legends League Cricket 2024