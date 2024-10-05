The CEO of J&K directs DEOs to withhold one increment from employees found guilty of violating the MCC.

JAMMU, Oct 4: The CEO J&K Office Has Directed All The District Election Officers (DEOs) To Stop One Increment Of Those Employees Who Were Found campaigning For Political Parties During The Recently Conducted Assembly Elections After Thorough Scrutiny Of The Complaints Filed Against Them.
