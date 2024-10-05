Manipal Tigers registered their second win in Legends League Cricket 2024

Ashu Kumar

Jammu : Leveraging a strong all-round performance by both their bowlers and batters, Manipal Tigers secured their second win in Legends League Cricket 2024, defeating Gujarat Greats by 5 wickets at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu today.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Gujarat Greats opened with Morne van Wyk and skipper Shikhar Dhawan. While Dhawan managed just 8 runs off 8 balls, van Wyk was dismissed for 1 off 5 balls. Chris Gayle contributed 14 off 5 balls, Mohammad Kaif added 34 from 40 balls, and Yashpal Singh scored 14 from 15 balls. Towards the end of the innings, Debabrata Das remained unbeaten on 14 from 12 balls, while Seekkuge Prasanna chipped in with 20 from 9 balls. Gujarat Greats were bowled out for 131 in 19.4 overs.

For Manipal Tigers, Praveen Gupta was the standout bowler, taking 2/27 in his 4 overs. Obus Pienaar, Asela Gunaratne, Rahul Shukla, Imran Khan, and Thisara Perera each claimed one wicket.

Chasing a target of 132, Phil Mustard and Manoj Tiwary opened the innings for Manipal Tigers. The pair added 24 runs for the first wicket before Mustard was dismissed for 18 off 8 balls. Tiwary contributed 29 from 27 balls, while Obus Pienaar scored 21 from 13 balls and Angelo Perera added 15 off 16 balls. Asela Gunaratne and Thisara Perera then put on a 51-run partnership for the 6th wicket, guiding their team to victory. Gunaratne remained unbeaten on 13 from 14 balls, while Perera was not out on 38 from 22 balls, as Manipal Tigers chased down the target in 17 overs