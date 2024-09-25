back to top
    Appeal to all Jammu and Kashmir voters to cast their vote: PM Narendra Modi

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Sep 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to voters in and to use their franchise as the second round of polling in the Union Territory began.

    “I appeal to all voters that they must cast their votes and play an important role in strengthening democracy,” Modi said while greeting the first-time voters.
    Voting began on Wednesday for the second phase of the assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir in which over 2.5 million voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates in the fray for 26 seats, including that of former chief minister of the erstwhile state Omar Abdullah.
    These assembly constituencies are spread over six districts — three in the Valley and as many in the Jammu division.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

