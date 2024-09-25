Amit Shah appeals people in Jammu and Kashmir to vote in large numbers for a terror-free region

New Delhi, Sep 25: As the second phase of polling begins in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday appealed to the people of the Union Territory to vote in large numbers for a developed and terror-free region.

Voting began on Wednesday for the second phase of the assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir, in which over 2.5 million voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates in the fray for 26 seats.

“I appeal to all the voters going to cast their votes in the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir election to vote in maximum numbers for the creation of a terror-free and developed Jammu and Kashmir,” Shah wrote on ‘X'.

The home minister said people should vote for a government that works with commitment to the golden future of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, the rights of the deprived and women and the development of the region.

“Vote today to strengthen democracy and to free Jammu and Kashmir from terrorism, nepotism and corruption,” he said.

Among the prominent candidates contesting in the second phase of polling include former chief minister of the erstwhile state, Omar Abdullah.

The voting began at 7 am across the 26 assembly constituencies amidst tight security arrangements, officials said. (Agencies)