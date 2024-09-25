back to top
Search
    IndiaAmit Shah appeals people in Jammu and Kashmir to vote in large...
    IndiaJammu KashmirJK Assembly Elections

    Amit Shah appeals people in Jammu and Kashmir to vote in large numbers for a terror-free region

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Sep 25: As the second phase of polling begins in and , Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday appealed to the people of the Union Territory to vote in large numbers for a developed and terror-free region.

    Voting began on Wednesday for the second phase of the assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir, in which over 2.5 million voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates in the fray for 26 seats.
    “I appeal to all the voters going to cast their votes in the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir election to vote in maximum numbers for the creation of a terror-free and developed Jammu and Kashmir,” Shah wrote on ‘X'.
    The home minister said people should vote for a government that works with commitment to the golden future of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, the rights of the deprived and women and the development of the region.
    “Vote today to strengthen democracy and to free Jammu and Kashmir from terrorism, nepotism and corruption,” he said.
    Among the prominent candidates contesting in the second phase of polling include former chief minister of the erstwhile state, Omar Abdullah.
    The voting began at 7 am across the 26 assembly constituencies amidst tight security arrangements, officials said. (Agencies)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Appeal to all Jammu and Kashmir voters to cast their vote: PM Narendra Modi
    Next article
    When you press EVM button, Think about decade lost in betrayal: Kharge to JK Voters
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    India-China relationship is key to the future of Asia, New Delhi’s foreign minister says

    Northlines Northlines -
    New York, Sep 25: The India-China relationship is key...

    J-K assembly polls: Every vote for INDIA bloc will break chakravyuh of injustice, says Rahul

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 25: As Jammu and Kashmir votes...

    Delegation of diplomats in Jammu and Kashmir to witness assembly elections

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 25: A delegation of diplomats from 16...

    J&K Assembly Polls | Over 10.22% Voter Turnout Recorded Upto 9:00 Am

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 25: “The overall poll percentage of 10.22...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India-China relationship is key to the future of Asia, New Delhi’s...

    J-K assembly polls: Every vote for INDIA bloc will break chakravyuh...

    Delegation of diplomats in Jammu and Kashmir to witness assembly elections