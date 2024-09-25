Police advises people to refrain from ‘spurious assertions’

Srinagar, Sep 24: Srinagar Police on Tuesday advised people to refrain from according any credence to unfounded assertions wherein it is being stated that thousands of people are lying in the jails.

In a post on X, Srinagar Police, said “Apropos to social media assertion by certain quarters that thousands of people are lying in the jails, it's stated that few mischevious elements with past conduct & proclivity of disrupting electoral process & having criminal antecedents are being dealt & bound down under preventive sections of Law following due procedure of law. The preventive sections of law provide law enforcement agencies security for keeping peace and good behavior. Legal measures duly reported are adhered to ensure free and fair electoral process.”

“People are advised to refrain from according any credence to such unfounded and spurious assertions,” Srinagar police said.