back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirApni Party will back Sajad Lone in Baramulla: Bukhari
Jammu KashmirKashmir

Apni Party will back Sajad Lone in Baramulla: Bukhari

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, April 22: Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari on Monday announced unconditional support to Peoples Conference leader Sajad Lone in Baramulla parliamentary seat of and .

Lone had urged Bukhari on Saturday to extend support and defeat the Conference from the Baramulla constituency.

Lone is contesting against the National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah.

Addressing a press conference Bukhari announced unconditional support to the PC chairman.

Spread over 18 assembly segments, the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat would be one of the keenly watched contests as electoral dynamics in the constituency has changed after delimitation. (Age

 

 

 

Previous article
Gram Sewak arrested for accepting Rs 2500 bribe
Next article
Mehbooba joined INDIA alliance just to get seat: Omar
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked for traffic after landslide at Gangroo

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Apr 22: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked for...

DPAP announces candidate from Srinagar LS Seat

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Apr 22: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) on...

24 IPS Officers confirmed in AGMUT Cadre

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Apr 22: The President of India Draupadi Murmu...

Mehbooba joined INDIA alliance just to get seat: Omar

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Apr 22: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked for traffic after landslide at Gangroo

DPAP announces candidate from Srinagar LS Seat

24 IPS Officers confirmed in AGMUT Cadre