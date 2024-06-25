AP TET 2024 Results Declared, Check Scores at aptet.apcfss.in

The much awaited AP TET 2024 results have finally been published on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) conducted in February-March can now view their results online at https://aptet.apcfss.in/.

Over 2.35 lakh aspirants wrote the AP TET exam across districts in Andhra Pradesh. The exams were originally scheduled to conclude in early March, but the evaluation process was delayed due to the state elections held around the same time.

Follow these simple steps to check your AP TET 2024 score:

Visit the official website https://aptet.apcfss.in/ Click on the ‘AP TET Results' link on the homepage Enter your registration number and date of birth Your scorecard will appear on the screen Take a printout for future reference

The scorecard will display the marks obtained in each of the 8 papers – subjects including Telugu, English, Mathematics and Science. To pass TET, candidates need to score at least 60% marks (90/150). Those who qualify TET will be eligible for teaching jobs in Andhra Pradesh government schools.

This comes as welcome news for thousands of teachers who wrote the exam months ago. With TET results out, authorities can now proceed with recruitment processes for vacant posts in primary and upper primary schools across the state. Qualified candidates will be able to apply for jobs as PRT, SGT, and SA through upcoming notifications.