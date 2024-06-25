back to top
Search
Himachal16th Finance Commission Holds Discussions with Himachal Pradesh, Green Bonus Remains Uncertain
HimachalLatest NewsLead News

16th Finance Commission Holds Discussions with Himachal Pradesh, Green Bonus Remains Uncertain

By: Northlines

Date:

The 16th Indian Commission led by its Chairman Arvind Panagariya recently held important consultations with the Pradesh government regarding central grants allocation in the coming years. While the hilly state had hoped for additional ‘green bonus' funds to compensate for its environmental protection efforts, Panagariya stated it was too early to comment on this possibility.

Panagariya acknowledged HP's unique needs cannot be assessed in isolation from other states. With a debt of over Rs. 80,000 crore and limited revenue streams, HP is optimistic following positive discussions with CM Sukhu. However, Panagariya highlighted all 28 states must be factored in an equitable framework by the October 2025 deadline.

During discussions, CM Sukhu highlighted HP's challenging terrain drives higher infrastructure development costs versus plains. He urged liberal assistance considering the state's border area development needs and disaster management challenges. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur also advocated special grants to boost connectivity and infrastructure like the Mandi and Kangra airports.

While praising HP's educational and healthcare achievements, Panagariya said the Finance Commission is a neutral body that will thoroughly examine each state's case before finalizing the critical funding policy in 2026-31. With HP's unique economic challenges and environmental stewardship in focus, stakeholders will watch closely for a potentially increased allocation to support continued progress.

Previous article
Himachal schools see mass failures in class X board exams raising education quality concerns
Next article
AP TET 2024 Results Declared, Check Scores at aptet.apcfss.in
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

J&K Takes Flight: New Helicopter Service to Vaishno Devi Shrine!

Northlines Northlines -
KATRA/JAMMU, June 25: The direct helicopter service from  Jammu to the...

Former President of J&K Bar Association Nabbed in Advocate Killing Drama

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested...

Revolutionizing Safety: High-Tech CCTVs Keep Watch Over Amarnath Yatra Traffic!

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, June 25:  Ahead of the beginning of the...

NDA Stuns Opposition with Choice for Speaker, Sparks Election Drama

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 25: The ruling BJP-led NDA on...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

J&K Takes Flight: New Helicopter Service to Vaishno Devi Shrine!

Former President of J&K Bar Association Nabbed in Advocate Killing Drama

Revolutionizing Safety: High-Tech CCTVs Keep Watch Over Amarnath Yatra Traffic!