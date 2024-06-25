back to top
LS Speaker | Rahul Says Will Support Govt's Choice If Dy Speaker Post Given To Oppn
India

LS Speaker | Rahul Says Will Support Govt’s Choice If Dy Speaker Post Given To Oppn

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, Jun 25: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the opposition will support the Government on the Lok Sabha Speaker's choice if the convention is followed and the deputy speaker's post is given to the opposition bloc.

He also said that Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh was yet to get back to them on the opposition's demand for the deputy speaker's post.
Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants constructive cooperation but has not returned party president Mallikarjun Kharge's call on the demand, as promised, which amounts to an insult.
“The entire opposition has said that they will support the government on the Speaker's post, but the convention is that the post of deputy speaker is given to the Opposition,” he said.
“Union minister Rajnath Singh had called Mallikarjun Kharge ji and has said that he will return his call, but it has not been done. While Modi ji wants constructive cooperation they are insulting our leader by not returning the call,” he told reporters.

“The intention of Modi is not clear as the post of deputy speaker should be with the opposition. But Narendra Modi ji says something and does something else,” he alleged.
Separately, Kota MP Om Birla met Prime Minister Modi amid indications that he could be fielded for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker, a position he held in the previous House. (Agencies)

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

