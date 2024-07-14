back to top
    Entertainment
    Entertainment

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli beam with joy at spiritual singing event in London

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    “Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli beam with joy at spiritual singing event in London”

    While most celebrities attended a high profile wedding in Mumbai this past weekend, actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli were seen enjoying some downtime in London. The power couple was spotted at a kirtan, a type of devotional singing, led by renowned spiritual singer Krishna Das.

    A short video circulating online clearly shows the radiant smiles on Anushka and Virat's faces as they immersed themselves in the soulful music. The intimate event was held at Union Chapel in London. Krishna Das, originally from America, is a lifelong disciple of Indian guru Neem Karoli Baba.

    Anushka and Virat have long considered themselves devotees of Neem Karoli Baba as well. The celebrity duo has visited his ashram in Vrindavan, on multiple occasions to experience his teachings firsthand. So it came as no surprise to see them enthusiastically participating in the kirtan, or call-and-response singing, dedicated to Neem Karoli Baba's memory and philosophies.

    Anushka even uploaded a picture from the event onto her Instagram stories, giving her millions of followers a peek into her spiritual side. After welcoming their son last year, Anushka and Virat have seemingly made London their part-time home. Recent sightings at religious ceremonies in the city back up rumors the family may settle there permanently for improved work-life balance.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

