The Social Wellness Perks of Sports Fandom

“The Mental Wellness Boost of Being a Sports Fan”

Research has consistently shown the social and psychological benefits of watching sports. Fans who regularly follow live games or tune into broadcasts experience greater life satisfaction and lower rates of depression than non-fans. At the heart of these feel-good effects is the powerful bond of shared sports fandom.

Whether supporting a favorite local team in-person or from the couch, sports spectators gain a sense of community through their social identity as fans. Just like any other group we feel connected to, this in-group membership fulfills our innate need for belonging. Studies show fans who strongly identify with a club report higher emotional support from fellow supporters.

This bond is strengthened each time our team succeeds. Brain imaging reveals our reward centers activate more when watching popular sports over niche ones, suggesting social factors amplify the psychological joy of victory. Researchers dubbed this phenomenon of sharing in others' achievement as “reflected glory.” However, we also distance ourselves from losses to avoid “reflected failure.”

Overall, regularly following sports appears to act as a natural antidepressant. One survey found fans attending live games yearly had lower depressive symptoms than non-attendees. Even watching on TV correlated with less depression, with frequency of viewing impacting outcomes. This held true regardless of viewing location or format.

So whether cheering alongside thousands at the stadium or with a few friends at home, we can all reap sports' mood-boosting social benefits. Our mental wellness is enhanced simply by experiencing the thrills of competition alongside our wider community of supporters.