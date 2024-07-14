back to top
    Inspector at BSF’s training centre in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur booked for raping 7-year-old girl

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Hoshiarpur, July 14:An inspector posted at the Subsidiary Training Centre, Border Security Force (BSF), here has been booked on charges of raping a seven-year-old girl, police said on Sunday.

    The child’s mother allegedly found the officer during the act of rape on the premises of the training centre, they said.

    Police said Inspector Ghulam Mutanja, posted at the admin block of the training centre at Kharkan, allegedly raped the minor around 9 pm on June 26.

    According to police, the victim’s mother went to look for the girl when she did not return home late in the evening.

    When she heard the child’s cries coming from a nearby spot with parked vehicles, she rushed to allegedly find the inspector in the act of raping her daughter, police said.

    Mutanja fled as soon as he saw the mother, they said.

    Police said the victim told her mother that the officer allegedly approached her while she was playing and asked her to come with him on some pretext. When she refused, he allegedly took her to near the parked vehicles, they said.

    Hoshiarpur Deputy Superintendent of Police (City) Amarnath said an investigation was under way and the accused would be arrested soon.

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli beam with joy at spiritual singing event in London
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

