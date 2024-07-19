Another batch of pilgrims leaves for Amarnath shrine

Jammu, Jul 19: A fresh batch of 4,821 pilgrims left a base camp here for the Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas early Friday, officials said.



The 22nd batch of pilgrims, which included 3,259 men, 1,482 women and eight children, left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in a convoy of 150 vehicles escorted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at 3.05 am, they said.

While 3,090 pilgrims will be reaching Pahalgam to undertake the yatra from the traditional 48-km route in Anantnag district, 1,701 have opted for the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

More than 3.5 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the naturally formed ice lingam at the cave shrine so far this year. More than 4.5 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine last year.

The yatra commenced on June 29 and will conclude on August 19.