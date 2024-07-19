back to top
    Amarnath YatraAnother batch of pilgrims leaves for Amarnath shrine
    Amarnath YatraJammuJammu Kashmir

    Another batch of pilgrims leaves for Amarnath shrine

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Jul 19: A fresh batch of 4,821 pilgrims left a base camp here for the Amarnath shrine in south Himalayas early Friday, officials said.

    The 22nd batch of pilgrims, which included 3,259 men, 1,482 women and eight children, left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in a convoy of 150 vehicles escorted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at 3.05 am, they said.
    While 3,090 pilgrims will be reaching Pahalgam to undertake the yatra from the traditional 48-km route in Anantnag district, 1,701 have opted for the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.
    More than 3.5 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the naturally formed ice lingam at the cave shrine so far this year. More than 4.5 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine last year.
    The yatra commenced on June 29 and will conclude on August 19.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

