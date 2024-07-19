back to top
    Tabu stuns as mysterious Sister Francesca in new ‘Dune: Prophecy’ teaser

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Alluring glimpse of Tabu in new ‘Dune: Prophecy' teaser

    The latest promo for the upcoming HBO series “Dune: Prophecy” offers fans a quick but mesmerizing look at star Tabu in her role. The acclaimed actress will be seen portraying Sister Francesca, a pivotal character in the prequel show set in the iconic “Dune” universe.

    While Tabu had only a fleeting appearance in the first teaser dropped by the makers, the new video gives audiences a glimpse of her charismatic on-screen presence. “Dune: Prophecy” explores the origins of key factions such as the Bene Gesserit and their efforts to safeguard humanity against looming threats ten thousand years before the classic novels.

    Emily Watson and Olivia Williams headline the series as the Harkonnen sisters at the center of unfolding events. The teaser highlights the expanding influence of the sisterhood and emphasizes sacrifices required to protect the realm. During these scenes, a captivating shot shows Tabu for an instant as Sister Francesca, a former love of the Emperor.

    Tabu takes on the pivotal role of the alluring but stern Bene Gesserit in the much-awaited series hitting screens this November. Fans are excited to see the talented star bring her renowned skills to such an iconic franchise. Alongside top actors, “Dune: Prophecy” promises captivating sci-fi storytelling on an epic scale. With only a brief preview, Tabu has already left viewers eager to discover more of her charisma and character in the completed show.

    Study Finds Majority of Lung Cancer in India Has No Link to Smoking
    Another batch of pilgrims leaves for Amarnath shrine
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

