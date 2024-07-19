Tabu stuns as mysterious Sister Francesca in new ‘Dune: Prophecy’ teaser

Alluring glimpse of Tabu in new ‘Dune: Prophecy' teaser

The latest promo for the upcoming HBO series “Dune: Prophecy” offers fans a quick but mesmerizing look at Bollywood star Tabu in her role. The acclaimed actress will be seen portraying Sister Francesca, a pivotal character in the prequel show set in the iconic “Dune” universe.

While Tabu had only a fleeting appearance in the first teaser dropped by the makers, the new video gives audiences a glimpse of her charismatic on-screen presence. “Dune: Prophecy” explores the origins of key factions such as the Bene Gesserit and their efforts to safeguard humanity against looming threats ten thousand years before the classic novels.

Emily Watson and Olivia Williams headline the series as the Harkonnen sisters at the center of unfolding events. The teaser highlights the expanding influence of the sisterhood and emphasizes sacrifices required to protect the realm. During these scenes, a captivating shot shows Tabu for an instant as Sister Francesca, a former love of the Emperor.

Tabu takes on the pivotal role of the alluring but stern Bene Gesserit in the much-awaited series hitting screens this November. Fans are excited to see the talented star bring her renowned skills to such an iconic franchise. Alongside top Hollywood actors, “Dune: Prophecy” promises captivating sci-fi storytelling on an epic scale. With only a brief preview, Tabu has already left viewers eager to discover more of her charisma and character in the completed show.