Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announce separation after 4 years of marriage

After much speculation about troubles in their relationship, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and wife Natasa Stankovic have confirmed that they are separating. The couple, who tied the knot in 2020 and have a 2-year-old son together, took to social media to share a joint statement announcing their decision to part ways mutually.

In the post, Pandya and Stankovic stated that after being together for 4 years, they felt this was the best decision for both of them going forward. They further mentioned that while it was a difficult decision, they will continue to co-parent their son and make sure he feels loved and supported. The statement requested privacy as they go through this sensitive time.

Rumours of a rift had been making rounds for a while as Pandya's professional and family life underwent some changes recently. Stankovic was noticeably missing from prominent cricket matches where Pandya participated. The all-rounder also skipped the recent overseas cricket series, citing the need to focus on his fitness.

With no official comments from either party until now, fans and followers were left speculating about their relationship status. The social media announcement has put an end to all speculation and confirmed that Pandya and Stankovic are officially separating after 4 precious years together. They have promised to maintain an amicable equation focused on co-parenting their young son.

While supporters of the couple express sadness over the split, both Pandya and Stankovic deserve appreciation for properly addressing this sensitive issue and putting their child's well-being at the forefront even during a difficult personal transition. The private nature of the statement is also commendable. Here's wishing them strength individually as well as co-operation between them as devoted parents in the days ahead.