ANI Bureau head bereaved

Srinagar, Jan 17 (KNO): The mother of senior journalist and
bureau head of Asian News International (ANI) Kashmir, Bilal
Ahmad Bhat passed away on Tuesday afternoon.
Family sources told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer
(KNO) that she breathed her last after a brief illness at her
residence in Sonwar area of Srinagar.
The funeral prayers were offered at 2:15 PM at Gupkar Road,
Sonwar. Her fateha Khawani will be on Friday at their ancestral
graveyard at Gupkar at 2:30 PM.
Meanwhile, people from different walks of life condoled her
demise.
Kashmir News Observer Editor-in-Chief, Nasir Azam and
Executive Editor, Abid Bashir Wani also expressed grief over her
demise and prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul.
