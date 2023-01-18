ANI Bureau head bereaved

Srinagar, Jan 17 (KNO): The mother of senior journalist and

bureau head of Asian News International (ANI) Kashmir, Bilal

Ahmad Bhat passed away on Tuesday afternoon.

Family sources told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer

(KNO) that she breathed her last after a brief illness at her

residence in Sonwar area of Srinagar.

The funeral prayers were offered at 2:15 PM at Gupkar Road,

Sonwar. Her fateha Khawani will be on Friday at their ancestral

graveyard at Gupkar at 2:30 PM.

Meanwhile, people from different walks of life condoled her

demise.

Kashmir News Observer Editor-in-Chief, Nasir Azam and

Executive Editor, Abid Bashir Wani also expressed grief over her

demise and prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul.