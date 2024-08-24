back to top
Search
    IndiaAmit Shah chairs coordination meeting on Naxalism, officials of 7 states attend,
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Amit Shah chairs coordination meeting on Naxalism, officials of 7 states attend,

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Raipur, Aug 24: An interstate coordination meeting on Naxalism chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah began in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Saturday.
    The meeting, which is being attended by senior officials of seven states, will review the inter-state coordination and Left Wing Extremism situation, an official said.

    Among those taking part are Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai as well as Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra, the official said.
    “Senior officials of the Central Government also took part. All these seven states have Naxalite presence, particularly on inter-state borders. After this, Shah will chair a meeting on security and development in Left Wing Extremism affected areas of Chhattisgarh.

    He will address a press conference at 6 pm,” the official said. Anti-Naxalite operations have intensified in Chhattisgarh since the BJP came to power in last year's assembly elections.

    As many as 142 Naxalites have been killed by security forces so far this year. During the recent campaign, Shah had said Naxalism would be eliminated in three years in Chhattisgarh if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is elected for a third term. (Agencies)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    “Congress, National Conference plan to end reservation in J&K,” says BJP’s Devendra Rana
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    “Congress, National Conference plan to end reservation in J&K,” says BJP’s Devendra Rana

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 24: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra...

    Kailash Kund Yatra to commence on August 29, security tightened for pilgrims as terror threat looms

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 24: The upcoming Kailash Kund Vasuki Nag...

    Growing landslide risks threaten Prashar Lake region in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district

    Northlines Northlines -
    The idyllic surroundings of Prashar Lake in Himachal Pradesh's...

    Dharamsala Municipal Corporation Scraps Rs. 40 Crore Underground Waste Collection Scheme

    Northlines Northlines -
    The ambitious underground waste management system introduced in Dharamsala...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    “Congress, National Conference plan to end reservation in J&K,” says BJP’s...

    Kailash Kund Yatra to commence on August 29, security tightened for...

    Growing landslide risks threaten Prashar Lake region in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi...