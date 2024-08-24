back to top
Search
    Jammu“Congress, National Conference plan to end reservation in J&K,” says BJP’s Devendra...
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    “Congress, National Conference plan to end reservation in J&K,” says BJP’s Devendra Rana

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 24: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Rana expressed serious concern on Saturday that the Conference and Congress are planning to end reservation for Dalits, Gujjars and Other Backward Class (OBC) in Jammu and after coming to power following the Assembly elections.


    He stressed that the BJP would not allow it to happen, alluding to the possibility that the party would form the government in the Union Territory.
    His comments came days after the two parties allied for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
    Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1. The results will be announced on October 4.
    “National Conference has released an election manifesto. A manifesto to consolidate anti-national forces,” he told reporters here at a press conference.
    He added, “But, they have said that they will end the reservation in Jammu and Kashmir after coming to power. The reservation belongs to our Dalits, Gujjars, Paharis, and Other Backward Classes (OBC).”

    Attacking the Congress over its pre-poll alliance with the NC, Rana said, “Congress has always sacrificed the interests of people for its greed of power in Jammu and Kashmir. Today, by aligning with the National Conference, they are going to end reservation and it is a matter of great concern.”
    “The BJP will never allow it to happen (to end the reservation)”, he asserted. (Agencies)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Kailash Kund Yatra to commence on August 29, security tightened for pilgrims as terror threat looms
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Kailash Kund Yatra to commence on August 29, security tightened for pilgrims as terror threat looms

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 24: The upcoming Kailash Kund Vasuki Nag...

    Growing landslide risks threaten Prashar Lake region in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district

    Northlines Northlines -
    The idyllic surroundings of Prashar Lake in Himachal Pradesh's...

    Dharamsala Municipal Corporation Scraps Rs. 40 Crore Underground Waste Collection Scheme

    Northlines Northlines -
    The ambitious underground waste management system introduced in Dharamsala...

    Selja rules out alliance with AAP, says Cong will fight on its own in Haryana

    Northlines Northlines -
    Elections to the 90-member Haryana assembly are slated for...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kailash Kund Yatra to commence on August 29, security tightened for...

    Growing landslide risks threaten Prashar Lake region in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi...

    Dharamsala Municipal Corporation Scraps Rs. 40 Crore Underground Waste Collection Scheme