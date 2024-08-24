“Congress, National Conference plan to end reservation in J&K,” says BJP’s Devendra Rana

Jammu, Aug 24: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Rana expressed serious concern on Saturday that the National Conference and Congress are planning to end reservation for Dalits, Gujjars and Other Backward Class (OBC) in Jammu and Kashmir after coming to power following the Assembly elections.





He stressed that the BJP would not allow it to happen, alluding to the possibility that the party would form the government in the Union Territory.

His comments came days after the two parties allied for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1. The results will be announced on October 4.

“National Conference has released an election manifesto. A manifesto to consolidate anti-national forces,” he told reporters here at a press conference.

He added, “But, they have said that they will end the reservation in Jammu and Kashmir after coming to power. The reservation belongs to our Dalits, Gujjars, Paharis, and Other Backward Classes (OBC).”

Attacking the Congress over its pre-poll alliance with the NC, Rana said, “Congress has always sacrificed the interests of people for its greed of power in Jammu and Kashmir. Today, by aligning with the National Conference, they are going to end reservation and it is a matter of great concern.”

“The BJP will never allow it to happen (to end the reservation)”, he asserted. (Agencies)