Amarnath Yatra | 114.57 Tons Of Waste Collected Along Amarnath Yatra Route In Kashmir

Srinagar, Jul 8: About 114.57 tons of waste was collected from the twin routes to the Amarnath shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas since the beginning of the annual pilgrimage 10 days ago, officials said on Monday, as part of an innovative sanitation measures to ensure an “eco-friendly yatra”.

The 52-day annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine, housing a naturally formed ice-shiva lingam at a height of 3,880 metres, commenced from the twin tracks — the 48-kilometre Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the 14-kilometre shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal — on June 29.

“So far, the cumulative figure of waste on both the axes remained 114.57 tons. Total quantity of waste processed in tons remained 85.72 and total inert waste generated in tons remained 27.43,” an official said.

He said the concerted efforts of waste management teams yielded impressive results in managing plastic, wet and inert waste along the route.

In a dedicated effort to ensure an eco-friendly yatra, the Directorate of Rural Sanitation, under the rural development and panchayati raj department, has adopted a novel approach to sanitation management.

Since June 27, more than 7,000 sanitation workers have been engaged to maintain cleanliness and uphold a zero-landfill policy along the twin routes.

The department has integrated a comprehensive strategy, focusing on men, machinery, mechanism, maintenance, monitoring and motivation to achieve sustainable sanitation, the official said.

This holistic approach ensures efficient waste management and promotes a cleaner environment for the thousands of pilgrims participating in the yatra, he added.

The official said 43.30 tons of plastic waste had been collected, efficiently bailed and securely stacked at designated locations.

The plastic waste collected will be supplied to registered recyclers to ensure its proper management and minimise its impact on the environment, he said.

The 43.85 tons of wet waste collected is being processed in composting beds, following the best practices, to produce high-quality manure, the official said.

The manure will be supplied to the agriculture department as an alternative to chemicals and fertilisers, he said and added this initiative not only reduced waste but also promoted sustainable agricultural practices by generating valuable compost and promoting organic farming.

The official said inert waste generation stood at 27.43 tons.

Of this, 24 tons have been responsibly disposed of at the Achan dumping site of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

Additionally, three tons of inert waste have been loaded into compactors for further processing. This systematic approach ensures that inert waste is managed effectively, reducing its impact on the environment, the official said.

“These waste management initiatives are part of the broader commitment to maintain the sanctity and cleanliness of the pilgrimage routes,” Director General of Rural Sanitation Anoo Malhotra said.

She said the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders, including the waste management teams, local authorities and volunteers, were instrumental in achieving these milestones.

The Amarnath Yatra continues to uphold the principles of environmental stewardship, ensuring that the pilgrimage remains a memorable and sustainable experience for all devotees, Malhotra said.

The directorate's commitment to effective waste management highlights the dedication to preserving the natural beauty of the region and ensuring a sustainable pilgrimage experience, she said.

By processing all collected waste, the officer said the initiative set a high standard for environmental conservation and responsible waste disposal.