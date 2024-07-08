back to top
    Amarnath YatraOver 24,000 Pilgrims Visit Amarnath Cave Shrine, Total Crosses 2 Lakh
    Amarnath YatraJammu KashmirKashmir

    Over 24,000 Pilgrims Visit Amarnath Cave Shrine, Total Crosses 2 Lakh

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, July 8: The number of pilgrims who paid obeisance to Lord Shiva at Amarnath cave shrine in South crossed the two lakh mark on Monday.

    “As many as 24,879 pilgrims performed the yatra on Monday and had darshan of Baba Bholenath on the seventh day of the annual yatra,” the officials said.
    They said the number of pilgrims who have been to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine has now reached 2,07,016.
    The officials said 16,826 male pilgrims, 5,345 female pilgrims, 398 Sadhus and one Sadhvi were among those who paid obeisance at the cave shrine.
    Over 2,000 security forces and 289 children also performed the pilgrimage.
    As per the officials, there have been two deaths — a sevadar from and a pilgrim from Jharkhand — in this year's yatra. Both the deceased suffered cardiac arrest along the Baltal route in June.
    The 52-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 19. More than 4.5 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine last year.

    J&K Govt Order : Talit Mehmood Khan Appointed Liaison Officer For OBCs
    Amarnath Yatra | 114.57 Tons Of Waste Collected Along Amarnath Yatra Route In Kashmir
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

