Air quality in city remains in poor category

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Thursday continued to grapple with rising pollution as the air quality index settled in the ‘very poor' category in most areas of the city

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 328 at 9 am with a thick layer of smog shrouding the city in the morning hours, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Air quality is classified under four different stages: Stage I ‘Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II ‘Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III ‘Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV ‘Severe Plus' (AQI>450).

Dwarka, Rohini, DTU, IGI Airport (T3), ITO, Mundka, Narela, Patparganj, Shadipur, Sonia Vihar, Wazirpur, Alipur, Ashok Vihar, Aya Nagar, Burari, Mandir Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Najafgarh and Nehru Nagar were among 24 areas of the national capital where the AQI was recorded in the ‘very poor' category on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

During the winter months, Delhi experiences severe pollution, driven by a combination of factors such as low wind speeds, dropping temperatures, high moisture levels and the presence of pollution particles that act as surfaces for condensation. The deteriorating air quality in the national capital has triggered a 30-40 per cent surge in respiratory issues, with children and the elderly the worst hit.