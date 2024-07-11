AI Assistant DigiiAI launched by Digii and AWS to automate educational tasks

AI Assistant DigiiAI Launched by Digii and AWS to Streamline Teachers' Tasks

Leading edtech companies Digii and Amazon Web Services have partnered to introduce an AI-powered tool called DigiiAI aimed at automating several administrative duties of educators. Initially being rolled out in over 20 educational institutions across India, the AI assistant promises to help teachers save time on routine work and focus more on teaching activities.

Some of the key Indian colleges chosen for the initial launch include Manipal Academy of BFSI, Vellore Institute of Technology Bangalore and Chanakya University. Built using AWS' generative AI technology called Bedrock, DigiiAI leverages different AI models to enhance the classroom experience for faculty members. It allows automated tasks like attendance management, course scheduling, tracking student performance and generating assessments in a structured manner.

Faculty can utilize DigiiAI's assessment creation functions to efficiently design question papers suited to learning goals. A variety of question formats are available for drafting fill-in-the-blanks, multiple-choice and otherstyles of questions with ease. Going forward, the companies plan to expand the AI assistant's adaptive testing capabilities as well.

By streamlining documentation work, DigiiAI aims to reduce paperwork burden on teachers and let them invest more time impartingknowledge tostudents. The long-term vision is to evaluate answers forsubjective questionsand offerpersonalized assessmentstohelplearnersmeasureself-studyprogress. Thiscollaborationshowspromiseforleveragingcutting-edgeAItooptimizeprocessesineducationalsystems.