back to top
Search
    TechnologyAI Assistant DigiiAI launched by Digii and AWS to automate educational tasks
    Technology

    AI Assistant DigiiAI launched by Digii and AWS to automate educational tasks

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    AI Assistant DigiiAI Launched by Digii and AWS to Streamline Teachers' Tasks

    Leading edtech companies Digii and Amazon Web Services have partnered to introduce an AI-powered tool called DigiiAI aimed at automating several administrative duties of educators. Initially being rolled out in over 20 educational institutions across , the AI assistant promises to help teachers save time on routine work and focus more on teaching activities.

    Some of the key Indian colleges chosen for the initial launch include Manipal Academy of BFSI, Vellore Institute of Bangalore and Chanakya University. Built using AWS' generative AI technology called Bedrock, DigiiAI leverages different AI models to enhance the classroom experience for faculty members. It allows automated tasks like attendance management, course scheduling, tracking student performance and generating assessments in a structured manner.

    Faculty can utilize DigiiAI's assessment creation functions to efficiently design question papers suited to learning goals. A variety of question formats are available for drafting fill-in-the-blanks, multiple-choice and otherstyles of questions with ease. Going forward, the companies plan to expand the AI assistant's adaptive testing capabilities as well.

    By streamlining documentation work, DigiiAI aims to reduce paperwork burden on teachers and let them invest more time impartingknowledge tostudents. The long-term vision is to evaluate answers forsubjective questionsand offerpersonalized assessmentstohelplearnersmeasureself-studyprogress. Thiscollaborationshowspromiseforleveragingcutting-edgeAItooptimizeprocessesineducationalsystems.

    Previous article
    Over 2,000 pounds of frozen chicken recalled in US due to Listeria concerns
    Next article
    Probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who demanded ‘separate cabin, quarters’ transferred
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    A Brief Overview of Major EU Tech Laws like GDPR, DMA, DSA and More

    Northlines Northlines -
    "The Rising Wave of Tech Regulations in Europe" The European...

    Amazon launches updated Echo Spot smart display with customizable clock faces

    Northlines Northlines -
    Amazon launches affordable Alexa-powered smart display with customizable clock...

    Boult Audio unveils dashcams strategy to lead growing Indian market

    Northlines Northlines -
    Engaging Dashcams: Boult's Blueprint for Success in a New...

    Samsung to unveil latest foldables and wearables at Galaxy Unpacked tomorrow

    Northlines Northlines -
    All Eyes on Samsung's Next Unveiling Tomorrow on July 10,...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    A Brief Overview of Major EU Tech Laws like GDPR, DMA,...

    Amazon launches updated Echo Spot smart display with customizable clock faces

    Over 4,800 pilgrims leave jammu base camp to join Amarnath yatra