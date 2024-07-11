Over 2,000 pounds of frozen chicken recalled in US due to Listeria concerns

American health officials are warning consumers about more than 2,000 pounds of frozen chicken products that have been recalled nationwide due to potential contamination from Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

The recall was initiated after routine product testing conducted by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) revealed issues regarding two Canada-imported frozen chicken items. Test results led to concerns that Listeria, which causes the serious infection listeriosis, may be present in the products.

The two recalled products, which together total over 2,000 pounds, were produced in Canada on June 5th and then imported into the United States on June 13th and June 21st. Both items are packaged in cardboard boxes and have specific production codes and best before dates marked on external stickers.

Listeriosis is primarily a concern for older adults, those with weakened immune systems and pregnant women, in whom it can cause severe issues like miscarriage or life-threatening illness. However, even healthy individuals are still at risk of serious and sometimes fatal infection. FSIS is urging anyone who has the recalled products to either return them or discard them, as consuming contaminated chicken could make consumers sick.

The recall underscored the importance of testing imported foods and taking precautionary measures to safeguard public health. With summer travel and gatherings in full swing, this incident served as a timely reminder of the ongoing efforts to ensure the nation's food supply remains safe.