    IndiaProbationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who demanded ‘separate cabin, quarters’ transferred
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who demanded ‘separate cabin, quarters’ transferred

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Maharashtra, Jul 11: A probationary IAS officer posted in Pune has been transferred to Washim district of central Maharashtra before the completion of her training after she kicked up a controversy with demands such as a separate cabin and staff.

    Puja Khedkar, a 2023-batch IAS officer, has been transferred to Washim to complete the remaining term of her training and she will serve there as a “supernumerary assistant collector” till July 30, 2025, said the official .
    As per a report submitted by Pune collector Suhas Diwse to the General Administration Department, even before joining duty on June 3, Ms. Khedkar repeatedly demanded that she be provided a separate cabin, car, residential quarters and a peon.
    She was told that she was not entitled to these facilities on probation, and accommodation will be provided to her.
    Mr. Diwse in his report to the GAD said it was not appropriate to allow Ms. Khedkar to continue her training in Pune.
    She was also accused of removing the nameplate of a senior official at Pune collector's office when he allowed her to use his ante-chamber as her office. (AGENCIES)

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

