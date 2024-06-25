“Urgent Evacuation Underway As Dam Risks Catastrophic Failure”

Residents living near a major dam in rural Minnesota are being urgently evacuated from their homes tonight following warnings that the aging structure faces imminent collapse.

Engineers inspecting the 86-year-old Rapidan Dam discovered several large cracks in the concrete wall as well as significant erosion around the base. They have determined that the severity of the damage points to an elevated risk of a partial or full breach within the next 48 hours due to heavy spring rains saturating the soil.

Local officials are now carrying out an emergency evacuation plan to move over 500 people out of harm's way. Those unwilling or unable to evacuate on their own are being assisted by law enforcement and emergency personnel. Several shelters have been set up nearby to house evacuees until the dam can be assessed to be safe again.

If the dam were to fail catastrophically, a surge of water 20 feet high could inundate the low-lying areas downstream within minutes. Several homes, businesses and roads in the evacuation zone are at risk of flash flooding that could pose a serious threat to life. Engineers are closely monitoring the structure around the clock and will make a further assessment of necessary repairs once water levels have receded.

Fortunately, early detection of the problems and the community's swift response increase the chances of avoiding loss of life if the worst case scenario transpired. Local leaders are doing everything possible to protect people in the evacuation area in these unsettled weather conditions. Updates will be provided as more is learned about repair plans and timelines for residents to return once the danger has passed.