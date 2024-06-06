AESL’s 1,14,371 students qualify NEET UG 2024; 36 become state / UT toppers

Jammu Tawi: In an unprecedented achievement, a whopping 1,14,371 students from Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, have successfully qualified for the prestigious NEET UG Examination 2024. This historic milestone includes 21 Aakashians achieving a perfect score of 720/720 and securing AIR 01, making them the highest NEET scorers. Among these top performers, 14 are Classroom Students while 7 are Distance Learning Program (DLP) Students, highlighting the effectiveness of AESL's diverse learning platforms. Additionally, 36 students from AESL have emerged as state and UT toppers across regions including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Delhi, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Puducherry, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Out of 1,14,371, a total of 1,01,342 students qualified from the classroom program, while 13,029 students qualified from digital and distance learning programs. An impressive 36 students have secured ranks in the in top 100 and a whopping 332 in Top 1000 in General Category.

Notable Aakashians who secured AIR 1 are Mridul Manya Anand and Sujoy Dutta from Delhi; Ayush Naugraiya and Aryan Yadav from Uttar Pradesh; Akshat Pangaria from Uttarakhand; Aditya Kumar Panda from Tamil Nadu; Arghyadeep Dutta and Saksham Agrawal from West Bengal; Manav Priyadarshi from Jharkhand; Palansha Agarwal from Maharashtra; Dhruv Garg, Iram Quazi and Samit Kumar Saini from Rajasthan and Kriti Sharma from Chandigarh, who scored perfect 720 out of 720.Impressively, 100 Aakashians scored above 715 out of 720, 240 students scored 710 and above, and 445 students scored 705 and above, underscoring the rigorous training and excellent faculty support at AESL. The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET UG 2024 results on June 4. This year's NEET exam saw over 24 lakh registrations, with 23 lakh students appearing and 1.3 lakh students qualifying the examination. Commenting on the impressive results, Mr. Deepak Mehrotra, CEO and MD of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), said, “We are immensely proud of our students' outstanding performance in the NEET 2024 examination. This success is a result of their relentless dedication, the expert guidance provided by our faculty, and the rigorous preparation our institute offers. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the parents for their unconditional support, which has been instrumental in helping their children achieve their dreams of becoming doctors. Our students' determination and hard work inspire many, even in remote and rural areas. AESL remains committed to providing top-notch test preparation, empowering students to excel in medical and engineering entrance exams. We wish all our students the very best in their future endeavors.”