Samsung India unveils 2024 lineup of Odyssey OLED monitors

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi: Samsung, India's largest electronics brand, today unveiled its 2024 lineup of Odyssey OLED gaming monitor, Smart Monitors and ViewFinity monitors with features that unlock next-level experiences and new AI capabilities1 for consumers. The Odyssey OLED G6, and the Smart Monitor lineup heightens joy with more enhanced features, while the Smart Monitor M8 powered by AI and the ViewFinity lineup boosts connectivity to create a complete workstation.

“Through the introduction of our 2024 lineup of Odyssey OLED gaming monitor, Viewfinity and Smart Monitors, we want to unlock better experiences for consumers. Powered by groundbreaking AI Technologies and multi-device experience, the Odyssey OLED gaming monitor and Smart Monitors respectively will redefine visual excellence and creativity. Equipped with the OLED Safeguard+, the world's first proprietary burn-in protection , the OLED gaming monitor prevents image burning by applying a pulsating heat pipe”, said Mr. Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise , Samsung India.

The Odyssey OLED G6 is a 27” QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution monitor, supporting a 16:9 aspect ratio. Its 360Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GtG response time make it easy for gamers to keep up with fast-moving gameplay.

The new Odyssey OLED model features Samsung OLED Safeguard+, a new proprietary burn-in protection technology. This technology is the first in the world to prevent burn-in by applying a pulsating heat pipe to the monitor. Additionally, the Dynamic Cooling System evaporates and condenses a coolant to diffuse heat five times more effectively than the older graphite sheet method, which prevents burn-in by reducing temperature at the core. The monitor also detects static images like logos and taskbars, automatically reducing their brightness to provide another means of burn-in prevention2.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

