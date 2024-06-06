EKA Mobility welcomes seasoned executives to drive next phase of growth

Jammu Tawi: EKA (Pinnacle Mobility Solutions Pvt. Ltd.), a leading player in the electric mobility sector with Mitsui Co., Ltd. (Japan) & VDL Groep (Netherlands) as equity partners, is delighted to announce the appointment of three senior executives to its leadership team: ZoebKarampurwala as Chief Product Officer, Mr. Murali Raju as Chief Commercial Officer, and Mr. Vijaykumar Yelne as President of EKA Mobility. These appointments mark a significant milestone in EKA's strategic expansion and commitment to innovation in the electric vehicle market. Commenting on the appointment Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Founder and Chairman of EKA (Pinnacle Mobility Solutions Pvt. Ltd.), stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Zoeb, Murali, and Vijaykumar to the EKA Mobility family. Their extensive experience and proven leadership in their respective fields will be pivotal as we continue to innovate and expand our footprint in the electric vehicle market. Each of them brings unique skills that align perfectly with our strategic goals, and we are confident that their contributions will drive significant growth and operational excellence at EKA.” Murali Raju brings over 25 years of industry experience, integrating engineering, IT, and management to lead teams in identifying value opportunities, driving change, and standardizing operating systems. His expertise spans accounting, corporate finance, operations management, ERP, and artificial intelligence. Murali's career includes pivotal roles such as President/CFO at Bharat Forge America, General Manager at Gerdau, and advanced engineering positions at American Axle/Metaldyne. He holds an MBA in Finance & Strategy from Michigan State University, a PhD in Systems Engineering from Ohio State University, and an MS in Computer Science from Georgia Tech. Murali is passionate about developing the next generation of manufacturing leaders using lean and visual processes. Vijaykumar Yelne boasts an illustrious career in operational management, excelling in team supervision, project coordination, and analytical problem-solving. His talent for optimizing resource use and diplomatic issue resolution makes him a valuable asset to EKA Mobility. Yelne served as Director of Operations at MAN Automotive South Africa from October 2015 to December 2022, where he enhanced organizational policies and coordinated global operations for profitability. His strategic planning ensured agile and sustainable operations. Before being COO and Director at MAN Trucks India (May 2005 – October 2015), he led the establishment of a truck manufacturing facility and directed a 600-strong workforce, improving processes through technological advancements. Beginning his career at Cummins Engine Company (1982-2005), he advanced from trainee to leading various operational roles, establishing diesel assembly facilities, and mentoring Six Sigma projects. Yelne holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from Shivaji University and a Diploma in Business Management from Pune University.