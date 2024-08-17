Administrative Council approves transfer of land

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 16: Administrative Council which met today under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha approved transfer of land measuring 2292 kanals and 2 marlas for different departments.

Shri Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Shri Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary, Dr.Mandeep K Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor participated in the meeting.

These include 1212 Kanal 12 Marla situated at Tehsil Dinga Amb, District Kathua, 1070 Kanal situated in Tehsil Samba and Vijaypur, in district Samba in favour of Industries & Commerce Department for establishment of Industrial Estates in these districts. Establishing Industrial estate shall play an important role in the development of the area, create various employment opportunities which shall be in the interest of the public and the government.

Further, Administrative Council also approved transfer of land measuring 02 Kanal 14 Marla situated at Shuhama in District Ganderbal for construction of Police post and 06 Kanal 16 Marla and 03 Sirsai situated at Lar in District Ganderbal for construction of Police Station. This shall ensure proper and secure accommodation for police personnel posted in these areas, to deal with the law & order and other public related issues as well.