    JammuAdministrative Council Approves Construction Of GMCs At Kathua, Doda, Anantnag, Baramulla
    JammuJammu KashmirKashmir

    Administrative Council Approves Construction Of GMCs At Kathua, Doda, Anantnag, Baramulla

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , July 26: The Administrative Council, which met here under chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, accorded sanction for construction works of Government Medical Colleges in Kathua, Doda, Anantnag and Baramulla.
    The proposals were revised keeping in view the constraints like distance, location specific designs, development of land etc. The revised approvals shall enable expeditious funding for development of site and logistic services as well as essential components such as road connectivity, water supply, power, construction of protection walls, development of HVAC, accommodation requirements for construction of male/female hostels for residents, interns etc.
    The decision shall ensure smooth functioning of the Medical Colleges and provide tertiary healthcare to the public living in peripheral areas of Kathua, Doda, Anantnag and Baramulla districts in the coming days.

