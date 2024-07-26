Administrative Council Gives Nod To Construction Of Facilities For Staff, Students Of IGGDH, Jammu

SRINAGAR, July 26: The Administrative Council which met here under chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved taking up construction of Hostel for PG Boys, Hostel for PG Girls, Bedroom Apartment for married PG Students, Hostel for UG Boys, Hostel for UG Girls, Teaching Staff Quarters, Guest House, Parking, indoor Sports Hall, Non-teaching Staff Quarters, Development of Land, Paver Block, Demolishing and E&M Works at Indira Gandhi Govt. Dental Hospital at Amphala Jammu.

The Council accorded approval for taking up the project at an estimated cost of Rs. 42.50 crores. These assets shall enable efficient functioning of the Dental institute with adequate facilities to the faculty and students to bring the Institute at par in ranking with the colleges of national repute.