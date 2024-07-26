back to top
    JammuAdministrative Council Gives Nod To Construction Of Facilities For Staff, Students Of...
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    Administrative Council Gives Nod To Construction Of Facilities For Staff, Students Of IGGDH, Jammu

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, July 26: The Administrative Council which met here under chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved taking up construction of Hostel for PG Boys, Hostel for PG Girls, Bedroom Apartment for married PG Students, Hostel for UG Boys, Hostel for UG Girls, Teaching Staff Quarters, Guest House, Parking, indoor Hall, Non-teaching Staff Quarters, Development of Land, Paver Block, Demolishing and E&M Works at Indira Gandhi Govt. Dental Hospital at Amphala .
    The Council accorded approval for taking up the project at an estimated cost of Rs. 42.50 crores. These assets shall enable efficient functioning of the Dental institute with adequate facilities to the faculty and students to bring the Institute at par in ranking with the colleges of repute.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

